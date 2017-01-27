ASE posts second-highest yearly revenue on record

By Christine Chou -- Leading chip tester and packager Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE, 日月光) has reported net revenue of NT$274.8 billion for 2016 — down by 3 percent from 2015's record-breaking profit — and an earnings per share of NT$2.83.

Revenue contribution from its packaging division, electronic manufacturing services, testing operations, substrates manufacturing and other business segments represented around 46 percent, 42 percent, 10 percent, 1 percent and 1 percent of total net revenue last year respectively.

Gross margin increased 1.7 percent to 19.4 percent in 2016, up from 17.7 percent the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, the firm reported unaudited net revenues of NT$77.1 billion, up 2 percent from the same quarter in 2015 and increasing 6 percent sequentially. EPS for the quarter was NT$1.04.

Regarding its outlook for the coming year, the company expects flat growth and annual revenue "fairly consistent" with that of last year.

ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉) expressed confidence that they would see "uniform growth on all fronts," adding that all of its business units have been showing incremental growth.

"ASE took a hard hit due to the partial closure of a plant in the first half of 2014. Our pipeline was affected and growth rate fell below the industry average. I am proud to say that in the last few years, conditions have improved and 2017 will see market share gain," Wu said.

"Reports forecast the semiconductor industry growth would improve 3 to 7 percent this year. I think those numbers sound reasonable, and we're confident that (ASE's) growth will be in line with that of the overall semiconductor industry."

Wu said the semiconductor industry was in healthy shape and announced plans to make inroads with more cost-effective packaging this year.

ASE, SPIL Deal

ASE executives also gave shareholders an update on its merger with rival Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL, 矽品) on Thursday. Last August, the two companies submitted materials to mainland China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the ministry formally approved their materials in December.

Earlier this month, MOFCOM notified ASE that it had begun phase II of the review process — the second-to-last stage of review where most terms are decided, said Wu.

The company said it and SPIL were currently cooperating with U.S. watchdog the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into the merger.