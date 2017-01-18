Delegation to Trump inauguration arrives in US

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's delegation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, led by former Premier Yu Shyi-kun, arrived in New York City Tuesday.

Yu told the Central News Agency that he hoped the delegation would be able to extend its congratulations and gratitude to the incoming U.S. president, as well as convey Taiwan's desire to seek more opportunities for collaboration and exchange with the U.S.

Yu heads up the delegation of two local magistrates and six lawmakers from four political parties.

President Seeks Next Milestone in US-Taiwan Trade

In Taipei, President Tsai Ing-wen warned against complacency in trade relations with the U.S., saying Taiwan should push for the "next milestone," as she met with a delegation from the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council.

"The U.S. has been an important and reliable trade partner for Taiwan," Tsai said as she received the delegation headed by the council's chairman and former World Bank President Paul Wolfowitz on Tuesday.

The meeting comes during a critical period for U.S.-Taiwan relations, with Donald Trump's incoming administration throwing future bilateral and regional trade deals into doubt.

Rupert-Hammond Chambers, the council's president, had previously remarked that the lifting of a ban on U.S. pork would be "critical" to any future free-trade deal.

Tsai said the visit would increase stability of trade between Taiwan and U.S., calling the two countries' economic ties "a vital foundation for growth."

The U.S. and Taiwan should search and grasp onto new opportunities for innovation, she added.

"There have been many successful collaborations in the past, though Taiwan-U.S. relations should not be content with the current success and should instead head towards the next milestone in bilateral trade relations."

Tsai said the fact that the council was visiting so soon after a visit last year signified the importance of trade.

The president thanked the council for supporting the maintenance of bilateral economic and security cooperation.

Tsai highlighted the council's lobbying of the U.S.'s administration and legislative agencies, contributions to mainstream media and the hosting of U.S.-Taiwan industry and economic seminars, as examples of support.

"These efforts have continuously strengthened the partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan."

The president added that this partnership would help Taiwan as it undergoes a period of economic transition. In the new year, Taiwan's most critical mission would be to lift the economy by focusing on industry, stepping up systematic restructuring and increasing widespread investment in basic infrastructure, Tsai said.