Taiwan president won't meet Trump camp in Houston: transition team member

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's camp said Saturday that it would not meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her transit in Houston en route to Central America.

Tsai landed in Houston on Saturday and will leave for Honduras on Sunday, local time, in the afternoon.

A member of Trump's transition team said Saturday that neither Trump nor transition team members would be meeting with Tsai, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Tsai's routine stopover is closely watched by Beijing in the wake of a surprise phone call on Dec. 2 that Trump accepted from the Taiwan president, upending decades of U.S. foreign policy.

In Houston

Tsai received high-level treatment upon arriving in Houston, with Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty and Taiwan's Representative to the United States Stanley Kao greeting her at the airport.

The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Diplomatic Security adopted high-level security measures as Tsai landed in the United States.

Traffic control was imposed and police officers were deployed when Tsai visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston later that day. The museum was cleared for three hours.

The president was also accompanied by Farenthold on a visit to Taiwanese-invested Formosa Plastics Corp. at Point Comfort Nan Ya Plastics Corp. at Wharton.

Tsai stayed overnight in the Texas city after a dinner in her honor that was also attended by several U.S. officials, including Farenthold, Rep. Al Green and Moriarty and about 600 overseas Taiwanese.

At the dinner, Tsai urged overseas Taiwanese in the U.S. to work with Taiwan on innovative economic initiatives.

She also discussed current policies that her administration was pushing, such as the pension reform, long-term health care and "transitional economy efforts" to make Taiwan more competitive.

Moriarty was quoted by a Democratic Progressive Party legislator as saying that he would continue to promote good relations between Taiwan and the U.S. as the two countries shared common values.

Tsai touched down in Houston after setting out from Taiwan earlier Saturday on her way to Honduras, the first leg of a nine-day trip that would also bring her to Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, in that order.

Tsai is slated to attend Nicaragua's presidential inauguration ceremony on Jan. 10.