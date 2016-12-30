151 higher ed programs report zero enrollment

The dwindling birthrate in Taiwan has apparently taken a toll on higher education, with a rising number of universities reporting serious enrollment shortfalls.

As many as 151 undergraduate and graduate programs — including seven at Taiwan's top university — reported zero enrollment this fall, according to a report released Thursday by the Education Ministry's Statistics Department.

Sixty-four graduate programs received no students this fall. Many of the programs were at top schools like National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Chengchi University and National Chiao Tung University.

Among top universities, National Taiwan University saw the greatest number of graduate programs left vacant this year: a total of seven in theater and drama, sociology, social work, art history, ecology and evolutionary biology, and translational medicine.

While most top universities had a registration rate of over 95 percent for their bachelor's programs, their Ph.D. programs stood at barely 80 percent capacity, with National Cheng Kung University sinking as low as 58 percent.

National Taiwan University's Office of Academic Affairs President Kuo Hung-chi (郭鴻基) said the recent social environment was "not good" and had dissuaded students from pursuing higher education, particularly in the humanities.

National Cheng Kung University President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said the school would support its less popular programs in their efforts to reform.

State of Undergrad Programs

In terms of registration rates for undergraduate programs, 17 universities across the nation saw less than 60 percent enrollment, with private school Nan Jeon University of Science and Technology (南榮科技大學) faring worst with only 18.74 percent.a

Chang Chia-yu (張育), a senior researcher from the Education Ministry, said Nan Jeon's president was recently involved in a bribery scandal over his education background, which likely contributed to the school's weak allure to high-school graduates.

Others that performed poorly were the Dahan Institute of Technology (大漢技術學院) with 42.13 percent enrollment, Fortune Institute of Technology (和春技術學院) with 43.28 percent, Yu Da University of Science and Technology (育達科技大學) with 43.45 percent, and the Asia-Pacific Institute of Creativity (亞太創意技術學院) with 46.15 percent.

Chang said geographic inconvenience was likely the reason for Dahan and Fortune's low performance. The former is located in Hualien County and the latter in rural Kaohsiung.

Some private technology universities, including Wufeng University (吳鳳科技大學) and Hsing Wu University (醒吾科技大學), welcomed zero students to their bachelor's programs this year.

The Education Ministry is authorized to intervene in an education institution's operation when the institution has fewer than 3,000 students in total, has failed to recruit at least 60 percent of its vacancies over a stretch of two years or is set to face a financial crisis within two years. The ministry is currently supervising the operation of 10 schools across the nation, officials said, but refused to provide the names until relevant regulations allowing their disclosure were passed.

A fund charged with helping schools with low student turnouts to reform or shut down is expected to be set up in 2017, officials said.

The institutions may take loans from the fund for reformation planning or staff's redundancy payments.