December, 23, 2016

Japan suspends trade talks with Taiwan

CNA
December 22, 2016, 12:22 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Japan has refused to resume discussions on an economic partnership agreement (EPA) with Taiwan until it lifts a ban on food imports from radiation-affected areas of Japan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

In a written report submitted to the Legislative Yuan, the MOFA said Japan is dissatisfied with Taiwan's ban, as most advanced countries have eased their restrictions on Japanese food imports and because Taiwan has not found unacceptable levels of radiation in its inspections of Japanese food products.

