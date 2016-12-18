Obama cautions against 'one China' shift: analyst

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- U.S. President Barack Obama's latest comments on the significance of maintaining the cross-strait status quo were intended as a warning to President-elect Donald Trump against changing the "one China" framework, a Taiwanese observer said Saturday.

Obama's comments can be summarized into three points: The United States must be acutely aware that China is very sensitive to the Taiwan issue; Taipei has promised Washington that it will maintain the cross-strait status quo; and Trump must not challenge the "one-China" framework, said Alexander Huang, an international affairs professor at Tamkang University.

Huang described Obama's statement on Friday at a White House press conference as a "non-standard" response that differed from the State Department's usual comments to the press about cross-strait ties. Huang said Obama's words were intended as a warning to Trump.

Obama wanted to let Trump know that once he becomes president, he will have to handle matters differently than how he has been handling them in the lead-up to the inauguration, Huang said, as quoted by the United Evening News.

But Huang expressed concern that Beijing could interpret the remarks as meaning that "Obama says Taiwan is not a country."

During his press conference, Obama said it was fine for Trump to review Washington's "one China" policy toward Taiwan, but he cautioned that a shift could lead to significant consequences for the U.S.' relationship with Beijing.

Obama noted that under the decades-old policy, China has recognized Taiwan as "an entity that has its own ways of doing things," while Taiwan has agreed that as long as it is granted some autonomy, it will not declare independence.

Yen Chen-sheng, a professor of international relations at Taipei-based National Chengchi University, said Obama's message was simple: Maintaining the "one China" policy benefits all three parties — the United States, China and Taiwan.

The "one China" framework allows Taiwan to maintain a certain degree of autonomy, Yen was quoted by the United Evening News as saying.

Although the Taiwanese people may not be totally satisfied with the status quo, Taiwan is effectively independent and can manage its democracy and economy in an autonomous way, Yen added.

But other commentators expressed concern that Obama's comments about Taiwan being an "autonomous entity" were putting the country into a position on the level of Hong Kong and Macau, the two autonomous cities under Chinese rule.

Obama was not reiterating the "one-China" policy, but rather he was giving out a "farewell gift" that would make Beijing happy and shock Taipei by "dwarfing" Taiwan, one of the newspaper's commentators wrote.

Another commentator said Taiwan must not become a dispensable "card" in a political game between superpowers.

With China's rapid ascent, Trump's strategy is to team up with Russia against China. But Trump is telling China that he would not play the "Taiwan card" if Beijing satisfies Washington in certain ways, according to the commentator.