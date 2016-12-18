Obama warns Trump against changing US' Taiwan policy

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- U.S. President Barack Obama warned that any abandonment of the "one China" policy by President-elect Donald Trump may jeopardize peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking at his last year-end news conference at the White House on Friday, Obama said there had been a longstanding agreement between the United States and China not to change "the status quo."

"That status quo, although not completely satisfactory to any of the parties involved, has kept the peace and allowed Taiwanese to be a pretty successful economy and a people who have a high-degree of self-determination.

"But understand, for China, the issue of Taiwan is as important as anything on their docket," he said, adding that the idea of "one China" is at the heart of mainland China's conception as a nation.

Obama warned against provoking a "very significant" response from China by reaching out to Taiwan.

Fears of cross-strait confrontation have been stoked by a series of norm-shattering moves by President-elect Trump.

Trump broke with four decades of U.S. policy by accepting a call from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 2.

He later went onto hint during an interview on right-wing talk show Fox News Sunday that he may abandon "one China," saying he didn't "know why we have to be bound" by the policy

Beijing — which regards self-governing Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory — has already expressed anger at Trump's actions.

Tensions between the world's two greatest powers are running high, as was underlined Thursday when Chinese sailors seized an unmanned U.S. Navy drone in the South China Sea.

Obama, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has taken a cautious stance with the Asian giant, and urged the president-elect to proceed with care, saying: "If you are going to upend this understanding, you have to have thought through what the consequences are, because the Chinese will not treat that ('one China') the way they'll treat some other issues.

This goes to the core of how they see themselves, and their reaction on this issue could end up being very significant," Obama said.

'Crush his own toes'

On Monday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that Beijing would not allow "any force in the world" to play tough with Beijing over its territorial claims.

In a shot across Trump's bows, Wang said anyone who "tries to sabotage the one China policy or harm China's core interests ... will lift a rock only to crush his own toes."

A Chinese spokesman also issued a warning to the Taiwanese people, saying, "Facts will show those people that 'Taiwan independence' is a dead end."

Since Trump's declaration, China's Liaoning aircraft carrier battle group has conducted its first live-fire exercises involving dozens of ships and aircraft.

Taiwan's defense minister, meanwhile, has urged young people to join the armed forces.