Japan says lobbying to continue over import ban

Japan's de facto embassy in Taiwan said it would continue to lobby for lifting import restrictions on products from areas around the Fukushima fallout zone, after an announcement that the ban would not be lifted until border inspections are tightened.

The Taipei office of Japan's Interchange Association (JIA) told local media that their stance "remains the same" on the issue, following a Cabinet announcement that the ban would remain in place.

The JIA reiterated its chairman Mitsuo Ohashi's previous call for Taiwan to lift the ban "as soon as possible."

JIA represents Tokyo's interests in Taipei in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said the government would not lift the ban on the import of food produced in Gunma, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba until Taiwan's border inspections are tightened to ensure no radiation-contaminated food is imported, at a press conference Friday.

Tokyo has continually urged Taiwan to lift the restrictions that was imposed following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011.

During his opening remarks at the Taiwan-Japan Trade and Economic Meeting held Nov. 29 in Taipei, JIA Chairman Ohashi, who led the Japanese delegation for the annual talks, said he wanted to thank Taiwan's government for their ongoing efforts in moving toward lifting the ban.

Ohashi said Tokyo had heard "ungrounded accusations" about the safety of Japanese food imports. Such rumors had "seriously hurt the feelings of people in Fukushima and other parts of Japan," Ohashi said.

"The ban is an issue we take seriously, and we hope Taiwan can soon lift its restrictions on Japanese food products," he added.