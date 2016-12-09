|
President meets ex-White House aide
By Stephanie Chao ,The China Post
December 9, 2016, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and a visiting former White House official occurred Wednesday night, confirmed Foreign Minister David Lee Thursday.
"The two had an in-depth conversation," Lee told reporters at the Legislative Yuan, but said he could not provide further details because he had not been present.
Tsai had met Stephen Yates, who served as deputy national security adviser to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during the George W. Bush administration.
Press corps had staked out Tsai's presidential residence Wednesday night on a tip that she was entertaining Yates as a dinner guest, but media were unable to intercept the former U.S. official.
Lee said that he and Yates were old friends from his time in Washington, D.C.
The foreign minister said Yates would pay a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to discuss issues related to the future of U.S.-Taiwan relations.
A Presidential Office statement about Wednesday's dinner said that because Tsai and Yates were old acquaintances, she invited him to her residence for dinner for a "casual gathering among friends."
Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers Luo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) were also present at the dinner, according to the statement.
The official press release reiterated that further details or photos would not be provided.
