Trump tweets defense of President Tsai call

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to renew his defense of his engagement with the leader of Taiwan, a breach of diplomatic protocol as the U.S. shifted recognition from Taiwan to China nearly 40 years ago.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, Trump groused about criticism that he did

not work with China ahead of the contact. China considers Taiwan a rogue province. Trump tweeted:

President Tsai Ing-Wen called Trump Friday to congratulate him on the election in communication arranged by an American third party.

