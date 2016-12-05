Gov't dismisses report of Trump camp meet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office on Sunday dismissed media reports claiming that President Tsai Ing-wen was planning to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's senior advisers next month in New York.

Several local media outlets have reported that Tsai was planning to visit three of the Republic of China's diplomatic allies, namely Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, in January.

On her way back to Taiwan from Central America, Tsai will transit in New York, during which she is likely to meet with Trump's senior advisers, including Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus, reports said.

Asked for comment, the Presidential Office dismissed the media reports as "overspeculation."

The office said that once the schedules of presidential or vice-presidential state visits were finalized, it would make a public announcement.

If realized, the trip to Central America would be Tsai's second state visit since she assumed office this May.

Tsai had visited Panama and Paraguay in June to take part in the June 26 inauguration ceremony of the Panama Canal expansion project.

According to the local news broadcaster TVBS, the president is scheduled to depart from Taiwan on Jan. 8 to attend Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 10, before visiting Guatemala and El Salvador, to solidify bilateral ties amid reports that Beijing could soon snatch the two allies from Taiwan.

The report said that under the arrangement of the conservative U.S. think tank Heritage Foundation, Tsai would then head to New York to possibly meet with Priebus as well as Taiwan-born Elaine Chao, who has been named Trump's secretary of transportation. The president would then return to Taiwan on Jan. 15.

Tsai previously met with Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, in October 2015, at her Democratic Progressive Party's Taipei headquarters.

The president also met with Edwin Feulner, founder of the Heritage Foundation think tank, at the Presidential Office on Oct. 13. Feulner is a top adviser to Trump.

The reports on Tsai' possible meeting with the Trump's team came after the R.O.C. president made a historic phone call with Trump on Dec. 2.

The phone conversation, which lasted a little over 10 minutes, was the first publicly reported call between a U.S. president or president-elect and a Taiwanese leader since 1979, when Washington switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing.