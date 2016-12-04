Call is a risky bet for President Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen's phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump came as a much-welcomed respite for her. But it's also a risky bet.

The president, besieged by a raft of controversies, has been steadily losing public support and facing challenges on multiple fronts from labor groups, pan-blue supporters, anti-gay marriage protesters and even members of her own Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Her historic call with Trump, who addressed her in his Tweet as "President of Taiwan," seems poised to boost her approval ratings and earn her wiggle room with her party's pro-independence "deep green" faction, which has been vociferously unhappy with her moderate cross-strait policy.

For some, the call validates Tsai's claim that "pivoting" away from mainland China can be a viable strategy, now that the American president-in-waiting has expressed his support for Taiwan.

Or has he? With a man like Trump — one who takes pride in his outsider status, his rejection of the "establishment," his unpredictability and his lack of appreciation for diplomatic nuances — it cannot be certain if the phone call is a gesture of support for Taiwan or even if it is part of a coherent strategy.

On the campaign trail, the president-elect has frequently deployed suspense and unpredictability as weapons. It does not take a great leap of imagination to see how Trump's decision to take Tsai's call could be him giving Beijing a slap to the face, as well as him relishing a moment of doing exactly what he was told not to, all at Taiwan's expense.

Trump has, by accepting the call, broken decades of diplomatic practices that have kept peace in the Taiwan Strait since the 1950s. China has reacted strongly to the call, which it sees as a Washington and Taipei's challenge to the cross-strait "red line." Meanwhile, hard-liners in both Taiwan and mainland China will see it as a signal that "all bets are off" and that the status quo, which a majority of Taiwan's public supported for years, is no longer the only option.

Yet there is no indication that the U.S. under Trump would come to Taiwan's aid in the event of a cross-strait conflict. One of the more certain aspects of Trump's policy platform is his "America First" policy, which promises to deliver the U.S. out of the world's regional conflicts.

Trump's vow to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a major free-trade deal, and his comments that Japan and South Korea should pay the U.S. for defense all underscore his lack of interest in the Asia-Pacific region. In a follow-up Tweet after his announcement of the phone call, Trump defended his decision to take the call by highlighting that "the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment," characterizing Taiwan more as a customer than an ally. It is surely not assuring for Taiwan.