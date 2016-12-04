Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire

In a break with decades-long diplomatic tradition, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke directly with President Tsai Ing-wen, a move that drew an irritated response from China and looked set to cast uncertainty over U.S. policy toward Asia.

It is unprecedented for a U.S. president or president-elect to speak directly with a Taiwanese leader.

In first comments apparently meant to downplay the significance of the call, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the call was "just a small trick by Taiwan" that he believed would not change U.S. policy toward China.

"The 'one-China' policy is the cornerstone of the healthy development of China-U.S. relations and we hope this political foundation will not be interfered with or damaged," Wang was quoted as saying.

Conservative Foundation

Played Key Role: Media

It is thought a senior figure at the U.S. think tank the Heritage Foundation helped set up the phone call.

An unnamed source told CNN that Stephen Yates, a Heritage Foundation fellow and an adviser to Trump's transition team, had helped facilitate the call.

Yates, a Chinese speaker who acted as an Asia adviser to former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and lived in Taiwan as a missionary from 1987 to 1989, is currently in Taipei.

While not confirming his role in arranging the call, Yates took to social media to praise Trump, tweeting: "It's great to have a leader willing to ignore those who say he cannot take a simple call from another democratically elected leader."

But a separate source told the Central News Agency (CNA) that Heritage Foundation co-founder Edwin Feulner had set up the call.

Feulner has been said to have already been working hard to establish contact between the government in Taipei and the Trump team.

The Presidential Office confirmed last month that Tsai had met with Feulner and a delegation from the U.S. in Taipei in October.

Feulner co-founded the Heritage Foundation in 1973. The conservative think tank has since exerted a significant influence on U.S. public policy, and is now said to be playing a key role in Trump's team.

Sun Zhe, director of the Center for U.S.-China Relations at Tsing hua University in Beijing, told CNA the call must have been arranged by some "highly capable" people.

Sun said Tsai's staff has done a "good job" promoting U.S.-Taiwan relations, but speculated that Trump may have declined Tsai's call had he been "more aware of the implications of such direct contact."