Taiwan blocked at UN-affiliated health summit

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Taiwanese non-governmental organization said Saturday that Beijing barred its chairman from making a speech at a United Nations-affiliated meeting on rare diseases in New York last week.

The Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders (TFRD) said China made a last-minute appeal Friday to prevent its chairman Tseng Min-chieh from attending the Global Gathering for Rare Diseases where he had been invited to talk about how Taiwan could contribute to the U.N.'s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The foundation said in a statement posted on its website that it was disappointed by China's "rough political intervention." Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) both protested China's "obstructionist" behavior, according to the Central News Agency (CNA).

Wang Ying-wei, head of the MOHW's Health Promotion Administration, was cited by the CNA as saying that TFRD's work to help patients of rare diseases had nothing to do with politics, and yet China "oppressed it in an unreasonable manner."

Although Tseng could not deliver the speech, he said the incident still allowed the world to see Taiwan's achievements and the "unreasonable" treatment it had endured.

TFRD said Tseng had been invited as one of three keynote speakers at the conference. The other two were Abbey S. Meyers, former chair of The United States' National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), and Terkel Anderson, chair of EURODIS.

"We are all outraged and feel awful for today's difficulties," Yann Le Cam, chief executive officer of EURODIS, was cited by TFRD as saying in a letter to Tseng referring to the China obstruction.

TFRD also cited Cyril Ritchie, chair of CoNGO (Conference of Non-Governmental Organization in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations), as expressing regret over the incident.

"CoNGO is by definition a proponent of freedom of information, freedom of expression and open exchange of scientific and professional knowledge," Ritchie said in a statement.

"The prevention of Prof. Tseng from Taiwan from attending today's CoNGO meeting runs directly counter to these fundamental principles, principles that are clearly within the values of proclaimed in the United Nations charter," he added.

TFRD said that after receiving the invitation in September, it had prepared for the speech in a low-key manner to avoid China's intervention.

But Tseng was told by Robert Hejdenberg, president of the rare disorder center Agrenska Sweden, before the event opened Friday that he would not be able to enter the venue.

But the foundation said it would keep working to forge exchanges with international organizations to help patients suffering from rare diseases.

The foundation was co-founded by Tseng, a professor with the National Taipei University, in 1999. It is aimed at promoting the rights and welfare of patients suffering from rare diseases.