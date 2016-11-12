Prospect of US protectionism to be key issue at APEC summit: Soong

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Donald Trump's election and what it means for regional economies will be key issues at next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Taiwan delegation leader James Soong said Friday.

Although Soong described integrating Taiwan with the other members of the economic forum as his "key mission" at the summit, the potential rise of protectionism and isolationism in U.S. was also likely to be a major topic of discussion.

Regional trade agreements needed to seek "equal distribution" in order to offset social inequality, Soong said during a press conference held at the Executive Yuan.

The People First Party leader believed that merely pursuing overall prosperity without considering unemployment and the rural-urban divide were the main cause of electoral upsets such as Trump and Brexit.

Crafting such trade pacts required ascertaining APEC member countries' responses to current political trends, particularly in relation to things such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he added.

Soong said his delegation to the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, held this year in Lima, Peru, would focus on linking Taiwan's economy with those of other APEC members.

He said the delegation would put a particular emphasis on the work of small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).

Soong said Taiwan's SMEs had been a stabilizing force in the country's move away from an agrarian economy.

Earlier Soong met with President Tsai Ing-wen who called for a collective effort in support of economic development, regardless of political affiliation.

Tsai appointed Soong as Taiwan's envoy to the summit in October, tasking him with expanding Taiwan's exchanges with the countries of APEC and creating new opportunities for Taiwan's economic development.

Tsai said although she and Soong were from different political parties, they should be united on the international front.