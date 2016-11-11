Trump to be a major issue of discussion at APEC: Soong

TAIPEI -- Donald Trump's election and what it means for Asian economies will be key issues at next week's APEC summit, Taiwan delegation leader James Soong said Friday.

Regional trade agreements needed to seek "equal distribution" in order to offset social inequality, Soong said, warning that merely pursuing overall prosperity had led to the success of Brexit and Trump.

Crafting such trade pacts would necessitate ascertaining APEC member countries' responses to these current political trends, particularly in relation to goals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, according to the People First Party leader.

Soong said his delegation to the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, being hosted this year in Lima, Peru, would focus on linking Taiwan's economy with those of other APEC members, with an emphasis on small- and medium-size enterprises.

It would also seek to identify new trends in the global economy following Trump's victory and would share Taiwan's development experience with other economies, Soong said, speaking at a press conference at the Executive Yuan.

Asked about the potential opportunity to interact with mainland Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Soong said he was not authorized to conduct any cross-strait negotiations during the meeting, but he did not rule out "natural interactions" with world leaders, including Xi, should the opportunity arise.

Soong's delegation departs for Lima on Tuesday. The summit is scheduled for the following Saturday and Sunday.