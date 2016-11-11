Gov't confirms Tsai received top Trump adviser

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen met with Edwin Feulner, a top adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in October, government officials disclosed Thursday.

Foreign Minister David Lee told lawmakers at a legislative session that Tsai had met with a "top aide" to Trump during his visit to Taiwan.

While Lee declined to name the aide in question, describing it as "inappropriate," he did say that he had dined with the adviser to the president-elect and that he had known him for "more than 30 years."

The Presidential Office later clarified that the aide was Feulner, founder of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.

According to a Presidential Office press release, Tsai met with Feulner in the Presidential Office on Oct. 13, together with several members of a delegation from a U.S. think tank.

Ties too Important to Bet on One Candidate Only

The revelation came after lawmakers asked if the Foreign Ministry had had any contact with the Trump's camp, given most pre-election polls had strongly predicted a Hillary Clinton win.

Lee told lawmakers that his ministry maintained close contact with both Democratic and the Republican candidates, saying "U.S.-Taiwan relations are too important for us to bet on one candidate only."

He also disclosed that Taiwan's top envoy to U.S., Stanley Kao, had also previously met with advisers to the Trump campaign.

Lee added that Kao was expected to meet with members of Trump's transition team "in the next day or two."

Describing Trump as an "entrepreneur who places high importance on trade," Lee said the government would let the president-elect know that Taiwan was an important asset and not a liability to Washington.

"We will definitely enhance our close cooperation with the U.S. ... and stress that Taiwan has an important strategic role in Asia-Pacific region."

He also disclosed that the ministry was preparing a delegation to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony next year, saying a shortlist had been given to Tsai for approval.

During previous U.S. presidential inauguration ceremonies, Taiwanese delegations have been headed by either the legislative speaker or the president of Academia Sinica.

Lee said Tsai would make the final decision on who would lead the R.O.C. delegation for the inauguration of President-elect Trump.