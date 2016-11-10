Senior member of Trump team met previously with Pres. Tsai in October: FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump previously sent one of his top advisors to Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister David Lee revealed Thursday in Taipei.

Speaking to lawmakers during a legislative session, Lee disclosed that the unnamed Trump advisor visited in October. According to the Chinese-language Apple Daily, Trump sent Edwin Feulner, founder of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank. Lee would not confirm whether Feulner was the Trump advisor in question.

According to a Presidential Office press release, Tsai met with Feulner on October 13, together with several members of a visiting U.S. delegation.

The foreign minister said that aside from Trump's advisor, another senior Republican also visited Taiwan recently. He told lawmakers it would be "inappropriate" for him to disclose their identities.