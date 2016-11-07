Gov't hints at easing Japan food ban

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Import restrictions for products from Japan's nuclear-affected areas may soon be relaxed, a new government report hints.

In a MHW report sent to lawmakers before Monday's legislative committee session, the MHW cited data provided by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, which stated that only 0.1 percent of all food products from nuclear-affected prefectures had failed to pass a required radiation inspection test in 2015.

"Only 279 among 260,538 food and agricultural products tested in 2015 failed the required radiation examinations," the report said.

The government had imposed a ban on the import of food produced in the five nuclear-affected prefectures of Japan — Gunma, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, and Chiba — following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011.

The MHW report said the ministry had conducted an inspection tour of Japan in August with officials from the Foreign Ministry, Economic Ministry, Council of Agriculture (COA) and Atomic Energy Council.

The trip was intended to survey Japan's central and local governments' safety measures to ensure that food products from nuclear-affected prefectures were safe for consumption.

During the trip, the delegation also found that food produced in the five nuclear-affected prefectures was being sold in Japanese markets, it added.

In May 2015, the government began to require that all food products from Japan were labeled with their place of origin and that some products were also accompanied by a radiation inspection certificate. According to the report, as of last month, all food products imported from Japan to Taiwan met these requirements.

Gov't to Beef Up Inspections

Local media suggested the latest MHW report signals that the ban on imports from nuclear-affected prefectures could soon be lifted. However, COA Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told local media on Sunday that the MHW report is not an indication that the government will lift the restrictions.

Chen said the scheduled Legislative session on Monday is only intended to serve as a platform for public discussion over the issue.

He stressed that the COA would continue to beef up its inspections of food imports from Japan, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the health of Taiwanese people.

However, he also noted that most countries around the world have already lifted their bans on the import of food produced in nuclear-affected prefectures of Japan.

Only Taiwan and China are still imposing a stricter ban on Japanese food imports, he noted.

Political Concerns

The government further tightened restrictions when products from the affected prefectures were discovered on shelves in Taiwan last year, a decision that drew strong criticism from the Japanese government.

Since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regained power in May, many have speculated that they could soon lift the ban.