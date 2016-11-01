Taipei and Tokyo hold long-awaited dialogue on maritime disputes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan and Japan conducted the first-ever dialogue on maritime affairs in Tokyo on Monday, during which they discussed issues including whether Taiwanese fishermen may operate freely in Okinotori, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

They were reportedly unable to reach an agreement on fishing rights.

Delegations from the two sides exchanged views on three topics during the meeting: fisheries cooperation, emergency relief operations at sea and marine scientific research, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

According to MOFA, the Taiwanese delegation was headed by Chiou I-jen (邱義仁), chairman of the Association of East Asian Relations (AEAR, 亞東關係協會).

The Japanese delegation was headed by Japan's Interchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi.

The two groups are quasi-official organizations set up by their respective governments to handle bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties.

During his opening remarks at the meeting, Ohashi said that despite the long-term friendship and mutual trust between Japan and Taiwan, "there have always been some unavoidable conflicts between both sides in terms of maritime affairs."

It was precisely because of the strong mutual trust that Tokyo and Taipei can engage in dialogue on maritime affairs, Ohashi said, expressing hope that their meeting would produce positive results for people of both sides.

In his remarks, Chiou said bilateral relations entered a new stage after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration returned to power this May.

"A meeting or two may not solve the problem (fisheries disputes) once and for all, but I believe that any challenging issues can be handled through such dialogue mechanism," Chiou said.

Fishermen's Right to Operate Near Okinotori

A mechanism for dialogue was first proposed in the wake of a fisheries dispute that took place in waters near the Japan-claimed Okinotori in the Pacific Ocean.

Japan detained a Taiwanese fishing vessel Tung Sheng Chi No. 16 (東聖吉16) on April 25 in the seas near the atoll, prompting a strong protest by the then-ruling Kuomintang (KMT) administration.

The KMT government insisted that Okinotori was an atoll and not an island as Japan claimed, and was therefore not entitled to a 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The administration later sent patrol vessels to the area in a move they said was aimed at protecting the rights of Taiwanese fishermen operating in the area.

In contrast to the KMT's stance, the new DPP government has decided to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations.

The new administration has said it would not take a position on whether Okinotori legally constitutes an island for the time being.

According to MOFA, during Monday's meeting, Taiwan's side had insisted that Taiwanese fishermen have the right to operate freely in waters near Okinotori.

Taiwan also demanded Japanese side return a NT$1.7 million "security deposit" it previously asked Taiwan to pay before releasing the Tung Sheng Chi No. 16. In response, the Japanese delegation reiterated Tokyo's stance that Okinotori was an island and thus entitled to a 200-nautical-mile EEZ.