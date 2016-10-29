US neutral on 1992 Consensus: new AIT chair

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty reiterated Friday that the United States takes no position on the "1992 Consensus," while emphasizing that cross-strait agreements must first be accepted and supported by the people.

Moriarty, the newest head of the AIT, made the remarks during an interview with the Central News Agency.

The new AIT chief said the U.S. had urged both sides of the Taiwan Strait to handle affairs rationally and that communication was necessary for concrete developments.

Saying he was "unclear" about the contents of the "1992 Consensus," Moriarty said that the ultimate core was that cross-strait agreements be supported by the people. How this would be accomplished would be determined by the people on both sides of the strait and not by the U.S., he added.

He urged both sides to maintain flexibility, creativity and patience to reach a resolution that could be supported by all.

Moriarty also described the political changes in Taiwan that have led to a third democratic transition of power and a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) majority in the legislature as "exciting."

Speaking on President Tsai Ing-wen's ascendency to power, Moriarty said he was happy that "an old friend had become president."

Moriarty and other senior AIT officials also met with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and KMT officials for discussions on cross-strait relations.

Hung, who referred to Moriarty as an old friend from when she began her stint as a legislator, emphasized the importance of maintaining strong and friendly U.S.-Taiwan relations.

She called for a deepening of the "1992 Consensus" on the basis of the country's constitution and for proactive exploration of a peace accord to end cross-strait hostility. She emphasized that the KMT had to play the role of bridge builder in cross-strait communications.

She said this year's KMT-CCP forum would focus on youth exchanges, expressing the hope that exchanges between Chinese and Taiwanese people would continue despite the stalling of official government communications under the Tsai administration.

Hung emphasized the importance of cross-strait peace for maintaining regional stability, adding that the people of Taiwan wanted the government to proactively participate in international organizations.

But the KMT chairwoman stressed that she did not want to be threatened by China's military. Therefore, it was important to explore ways to diffuse tensions and uncertainty, she said.

The KMT leader is scheduled to make a trip to China next week, which will include talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.