New AIT chair makes first visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- New American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty has arrived in the country on his first trip since being appointed, the AIT announced Monday.

He will meet Taiwan government officials and other leaders to exchange views on subjects of mutual interest to the United States and Taiwan, the AIT said in a statement. The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Moriarty arrived on Sunday, and his trip is scheduled to end this coming Saturday.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the visit by Moriarty, who took over the AIT chair post last month following the retirement of Raymond Burghardt. It also congratulated him on his new position.

During his stay in Taipei, the AIT chief will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and exchange views with her on various issues concerning bilateral relations, the ministry said.

Moriarty is fluent in Mandarin and has decades of experience in Asian affairs, including Taiwan relations, at the senior leadership level in both the U.S. government and private sector, according to the AIT.

During his government career, Moriarty has served as U.S. ambassador to Bangladesh and Nepal, special assistant to the president and at the National Security Council as both senior director for Asia as well as director of China affairs.

He led the political section at the AIT from 1995 to 1998.

After retiring from the Foreign Service in 2011, Moriarty worked in the private sector and as an independent consultant.