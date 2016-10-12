Four bodies found in Philippines

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Four corpses, suspected to be three Taiwanese and one Chinese, were found dumped in vacant lots in the Philippines, Tuesday, according to the country's top broadcaster ABS-CBN.

The news report said a farmer in Bacolor, in the Philippines' Pampanga province, discovered one female and two male corpses near a sugarcane field at 6:30 a.m.

Half of the woman's body was buried, and her feet were fastened together with duct tape. The other two men are suspected to have bullet wounds on their foreheads.

They all appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old, the report said.

In related news, the police found another corpse of a Chinese man in the same province. Authorities said the man, surnamed Chen, had 25 knife wounds on his body when discovered in the San Fernando area.

The Philippines' local television network TV5 also reported on the two incidents, saying that police are currently investigating whether the cases were related to drug trafficking.

However, TV5 did not mentioned the nationality of the four victims.

Taiwan's representative office in the country has reached out to Filipino authorities to obtain more detailed information.

If the victims are found to be involved in drugs, it would indicate that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "drug war" had begun to implicate foreign nationals.

The drug crackdown that Duterte kicked off when he took office this summer has taken more than 3,600 lives since June 30, the majority slain by unknown killers.

Duterte swept to power earlier this year, vowing to "kill all" of the country's criminals and telling voters that he would kill 100,000 drug users within six months. Some were killed in police raids, while others were gunned down by vigilante death squads, encouraged by Duterte, who has promised immunity.

About 600,000 have also turned themselves in, many of whom are now caged in crowded prisons.