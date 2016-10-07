Meeting with Xi possible: Soong

People First Party Chairman James Soong said Thursday there may be an opportunity for him to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, but that it was too early to predict whether the meeting would take place.

Comparing cross-strait relations to using a rice cooker, Soong said that constantly lifting the lid to check on the rice would cause it not to cook. He said it was premature to predict whether and how a meeting between the two political figures would take place.

Discussing the possibility that he would be shunned by the Chinese delegation at the summit in Peru, Soong said his selection as representative was an indication of "the greatest goodwill" by the Tsai administration — a move that he said he hoped Beijing would appreciate.

"If the mainland won't even make contact with James Soong, could there still be a vision for the peaceful development of cross-strait relations?" he said.

On What Might Be Said

Asked whether he would bring up the "1992 Consensus" publicly with the Chinese delegation, Soong said, "As I am representing the president, (with regard to cross-strait relations), I know what is appropriate."

Reminding those present that it was not his first outing as an envoy representing a head of state in an international setting, Soong indicated that the fundamental principles of his individual beliefs had remained unchanged for decades.

He added that mainland China was already cognizant of his stance on cross-strait relations, as well as his ideas about protecting Taiwan's democracy, and that he would bring up whatever issues were necessary in this regard.

Soong has publicly advocated for the pursuit of cross-strait relations under the "1992 Consensus" for more than a decade.

During the press conference, Soong thanked President Tsai Ing-wen for appointing him as the country's APEC envoy, calling it a "great responsibility" and saying he intended to present Taiwan's wish for world peace at the November summit.

Revealing that Tsai first approached him about the role on Aug. 4, Soong said during a press conference that he was initially apprehensive about the prospect of representing Taiwan at the summit and requested time to consider his decision.

He later told the president that he was willing to accept the challenge, he said, but warned her that the position would require substantial preparation. The leader of the small party said he had met with the president on a monthly basis to discuss national affairs, during which they would discuss "the value of Taiwanese democracy as well as improving the efficiency of governance."

He added that the president's appointment of someone outside the ruling party was a testament to the strength of Taiwan's democracy.

Soong also fended off criticism of his economic credentials, pointing out that many others attending the summit, including U.S. President Barack Obama, were not economists by training.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday that Soong would "accurately convey to the international community our all-encompassing development while enhancing our influence in APEC and its interaction with other parties."

Former Vice President Vincent Siew last represented Taiwan at APEC in 2015.