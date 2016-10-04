Tsai hosts Honduran leader Hernandez

TAIPEI -- The president of Taiwan hosted a state welcoming ceremony with honor guard on Monday for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is on a state-visit from Oct. 1-4.

The ceremony was held at Freedom Square, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. It marked the first time President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has welcomed a foreign visitor with an honor guard since taking office on May 20. Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) was also present at the ceremony.

Tsai later held talks with Hernandez at the Presidential Office, during which she expressed the hope that the Central American diplomatic ally would take concrete action to support Taiwan's bid to participate in international organizations.

Hernandez reaffirmed his country's support for Taiwan and reiterated a commitment to promote mutual ties between the two countries.

The Honduran President asked for Taiwan's support for a domestic economic development project and plans to expand employment. Taiwan's support is crucial, he said, indicating that the plans are designed to make Honduras a more active participant in international markets.

Hernandez urged President Tsai to encourage more Taiwanese businesses to invest in his country to ensure closer bilateral trade and economic ties between the two nations.

Tsai said Taiwan would serve as a gateway for Honduran access to markets in Asia while Honduras could play the same role for Taiwanese businesses seeking access to markets in Central and South America.

Later in the day the two leaders attended the signing of a memorandum of cooperation by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Honduran Secretariat of Economic Development.

President Hernandez is accompanied on his state visit to Taiwan by Minister of Economic Development Arnaldo Castillo Figueroa, Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Abogada Maria Dolores Aguero Lara, and Agriculture Minister Jacobo Alberto Paz Bodden.

Support for Taiwan

Hernandez reiterated his country's support for Taiwan's bids to participate in international organizations, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and World Health Organization.

Hernandez also expressed support for the "steadfast diplomacy" promoted by Tsai, which he said will help Taiwan expand its international space and benefit the international community, according to a joint declaration signed by the two leaders.

He praised Tsai for her clear strategies and policies to boost Taiwan's economic development, which includes plans to establish a green technology park in Tainan and an "Asian Silicon Valley" in Taoyuan and to develop other innovative industries.