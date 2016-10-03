Taiwan will be at next UN meet: gov't

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said Sunday that Taiwan would take part in an upcoming United Nations climate conference.

The announcement came after the country failed to receive an invitation for the U.N.-organized International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) recent assembly and despite neither the U.N. nor any U.N. member suggesting that Taiwan would be invited.

According to the ministry, Taiwan would attend the upcoming U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meeting as a nongovernmental organization represented by the government-funded Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The ministry said Taiwan should not be excluded from the global action against climate change, adding that the country had a legitimate right to participate.

UNFCCC Conference of the Parties 22 will take place between Nov. 7 and 18 in Marrakech, Morocco.

MOFA said preparations for attending the conference were ongoing and that it would continue to court further international support for Taiwan's "meaningful participation" at the UNFCCC.

The ministry said Taiwan's participation in international events relies on the support and understanding of other countries, vowing to be an active participant in the global arena.

Taiwan passed the Greenhouse Gases Reduction and Management Act in June last year.

In September 2015 the government pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50-percent of 2005 levels by 2030 as part of its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) action plan.

ICAO Snub

The triennial ICAO Assembly, scheduled for Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at its headquarters in Montreal this year, is a U.N. summit regarded as the world's top civil aviation meeting.

The ICAO's snub, due to objections from mainland China, is one of the latest measures Beijing took to exert pressure on the independence-leaning Tsai administration.

Previously, mainland China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement that Taiwan's exclusion from the assembly "was entirely caused by the Democratic Progressive Party-led government."

Taiwan will only be allowed to participate in international organizations on the precondition that it accepts the "one China" policy, the statement said.

Foreign Minister David Lee called the ICAO denial "a wrong decision" and "severely unjust."

Aviation security was an apolitical issue, and no political considerations should obstruct work that could save lives, said Lee.

Tsai Vows to Boost Global Presence

During an academic seminar Saturday, Tsai said her administration will remain steadfast in increasing Taiwan's presence on the global stage, despite difficulties brought by mainland China.

Tsai said that Taiwan should not only "stand up once more," but must also "go out" and engage with the international community.

She said the government would manage to build substantive and cooperative ties with foreign countries on the basis of sincere friendship, and make Taiwan's strength and advantages better known to the world.

"As Taiwan becomes an increasingly important participant on the global stage, it will no longer be ignored by the world," she said.