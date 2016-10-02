Tsai vows to boost global presence

President Tsai Ing-wen said Saturday that her administration would not let up on efforts to take Taiwan out to the global stage, even amid frustrations and difficulties brought to bear by mainland China.

Tsai made the statement at an academic seminar on the 20th anniversary of direct presidential elections in Taiwan.

Tsai said Taiwan should not only "stand up again," but should also "go out" to engage in international exchanges and to join the international community.

Soon after taking office on May 20, Tsai led a delegation to visit diplomatic allies in Latin American in her capacity as a newly elected president.

"Besides cementing friendship with the allies, the visit was also designed to show the world the great passion of Taiwan's 23 million people in pursuing democracy, freedom and human rights," she said.

"Of course, Taiwan should go out and have a presence on the international stage, but we have to face and address strong pressure from mainland China."

Chinese Pressure

A typical example of Beijing's pressure is how it intervened to block Taiwan from attending the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) summit taking place now in Montreal, Tsai said.

Aviation safety is one of the basic human rights, Tsai said, and Taiwan should not be barred from attending the global aviation safety assembly on account of political considerations.

"But this is the exact international reality we are facing, and more similar challenges and difficulties will emerge in the future," Tsai said.

Tsai said she believed that all of Taiwan's efforts to participate on the global stage would accumulate, allowing the world to see the resolve of Taiwan and its people to tackle challenge and difficulties.

Even though Taiwan was ultimately denied admission to the ICAO assembly, its wholehearted effort to have a presence at the meeting has allowed the world to see Taiwan, she said.

"This can be demonstrated by the fact that the U.S., Japan, European countries and Taiwan's diplomatic allies as well as international news media have expressed, through different forms, their support for Taiwan's participation in the ICAO meeting," Tsai said.

'Sincere Friendship' Diplomacy

Tsai said that such support from other countries would give Taiwan more opportunities to expand its presence in the international community.

"Our footsteps will go wherever our friends are; wherever opportunities lie, our cooperative efforts will get there," the president said.

Tsai stressed that the government would manage to build substantive and cooperative ties with foreign countries on the basis of sincere friendship, and make Taiwan's strength and advantages better known to the world.

"And as Taiwan becomes a more important participant on the global stage, it will also no longer be ignored by the world," she said.