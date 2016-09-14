AIT chair calls on Taipei, Beijing to show 'flexibility and creativity'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Outgoing American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman Raymond Burghardt called on both Taiwan and Mainland China to show "creativity and flexibility" in solving the current cross-strait impasse, during an interview Tuesday with The China Post,

The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official ties.

Burghardt, who is visiting Taiwan for the last time in his capacity as AIT chair, said both Taipei and Beijing had shown "patience" in terms of cross-strait relations.

However, referencing remarks made by the AIT's Director during a media roundtable in June, Burghardt said, "I think probably there is still a need for the other two things we called for, 'flexibility and creativity.'" Relations between Taipei and Beijing have cooled since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in May.

Tsai's recognition of the existence of a "1992 meeting," but not necessarily a "1992 Consensus," in her inaugural speech has reduced Beijing's willingness to openly engage with the new government.

'1992 Consensus'

Asked to comment on the issues surrounding the "1992 Consensus," Burghardt told The China Post that the U.S. values the progress made in cross-strait relations over the past few years.

"Cross-strait stability is important and communication across the Taiwan Strait is important to avoid miscalculations," he said.

Burghardt reiterated the U.S.' stance that it is not Washington's role to comment on or recommend what methods should be used to resume talks between Beijing and Taipei, saying "they have to figure that out themselves."

But Burghardt did say that over the years the two sides had established a foundation for continuing cross-strait exchange and cooperation, adding that the agreement has benefited both sides.

"The foundation is there for talks and we hope they found a way to continue them. We are sorry to see the talks suspended," he said.

When asked if the U.S could help the two sides to resume talks, the AIT chair said it is up to the people of both sides to "work things out."

Burghardt added that, historically, the outcome of foreigners intervening in these kinds of situations was "not usually very good."

Cross-strait uncertainties have also cast doubt over Taiwan's participation in the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly — the world's top civil aviation meeting — to be held later this month.

