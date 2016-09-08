Taipei protests Armenia's deportation of 78 suspects to China

Taipei protested after Armenia Wednesday deported 78 Taiwanese to mainland China instead of Taiwan in the latest cross-strait row over phone fraud suspect jurisdiction.

Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), in press statements released after the deportation, lodged a "stern protest," the former directed against the Armenian government and the latter against Beijing.

The MOFA said it had not been notified by Armenia before the deportation, which it said was against the suspects' will.

"We demand the Armenian government give a reasonable explanation," MOFA stated.

The MAC said it had many times called on Beijing to not extradite Taiwanese suspects to China, but the latest row showed that such calls had been ignored again.

"(The Armenia case) has again undermined the cross-strait foundation of mutual trust in fighting phone fraud crimes," said MAC. "It has again hurt the feelings of the Taiwanese people."

The suspects have been detained since Aug. 26 and their passports seized by Armenian police.

Beijing has been exerting pressure on other countries to deport Taiwanese phone fraud suspects to China, arguing that Taiwan is too lenient on criminals convicted of such crimes. Many of the victims of such scams have been Chinese citizens.

The last row between Taipei and Beijing over jurisdiction in such cases took place on Aug. 7, when Kenya deported five Taiwanese fraud suspects to China. At the time, a Taiwan representative was in Kenya trying to have the suspects repatriated back home, but his negotiation efforts with the Kenyan authorities failed.

In the latest case, MOFA said Armenia had denied visas for Taiwan's representatives, who were dispatched to offer help to the suspects.

MOFA also said the Armenian police had concealed the suspects' whereabouts to their lawyers.

MOFA said due process was lacking in Armenia's investigation of the fraud case, accusing the Armenian government of seriously violating the suspects' human rights.

MOFA vowed to report the incident to international human rights organizations.

The MAC said it will continue to negotiate with the Chinese side to return the suspects to Taiwan to stand trial.

It added that it will arrange for families of the suspects to visit them in China as soon as possible.