Taiwan's ties with some Caribbean allies deserve attention: foreign minister

By Joseph Yeh -- Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) on Monday issued a warning about Taiwan's diplomatic ties with some of its Caribbean allies, but said the ministry had taken remedial measures and that bilateral relations had stabilized.

At the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) asked the foreign minister to rate Taiwan's relationships with its 21 allies using a traffic light system, with green indicating that ties are stable and red suggesting that relations are at a standstill.

Lee said he could not disclose the names of the countries that he would flag with a yellow light, a rating that indicates a cause for concern.

"There are some 'yellow light' countries that deserve attention — like some in the Caribbean region," Lee said.

Taiwan currently has six allies in the Caribbean region: Belize, St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

St. Lucia In Focus

Kuomintang Legislator Jason Hsu (許毓仁) asked Lee if St. Lucia was one of the countries facing a possible diplomatic crisis, given the fact that R.O.C. Ambassador Ray Mou (牟華瑋) was recently transferred to Kuwait after serving in the post for just over a year.

Lee would not confirm or deny Hsu's statement, saying only that a new ambassador would arrive in St. Lucia soon.

The envoy will meet with senior St. Lucian government officials and report back latest situation to the ministry, Lee said.

Mou had assumed the ambassador post on October 2015 and left after about a year, while the typical tenure of a Taiwan ambassador is three years.

A Foreign Ministry source previously said his transfer was made because of family issues.

The new ambassador to St. Lucia is Douglas Shen (沈正宗), Taiwan's former representative to Sydney.

Reports that St. Lucia may sever ties with Taiwan have surfaced periodically for years.

The ally had opened its embassy in Taiwan — the first in Asia — in June 2015, in what was seen as a concrete move to affirm strong bilateral ties and to rebut allegations of a diplomatic divorce.

St. Lucia first established diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1984, but switched recognition to China in 1997. In 2007, after 10 years of relations with Beijing, the then-ruling United Workers Party government renewed ties with Taipei after it came into office.

Taiwanese diplomats stationed in the 21 allied nations have reportedly been on high alert after diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Sao Tome and Principe were severed last December.

Sao Tome was the first ally Taiwan lost since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in May. Its decision sparked concern over a renewed cross-strait "diplomatic war" amid rising tensions.