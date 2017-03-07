Taiwan's Japan affairs association to add 'Taiwan,' 'Japan' to name

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A quasi-official organization set up by Taiwan to handle Taiwan-Japan relations will soon change its name to add the words "Taiwan" and "Japan" in its official title to signify reaching a new level of bilateral relations, according to a Taiwan official.

The name of Taiwan's Association of East Asian Relations (亞東關係協會), which handles bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties, will soon be changed to the Association of Taiwan Japan Relations (台灣日本關係協會), Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) said at the Legislature on Monday.

The proposal has been sent to the Cabinet for final review and the name change is expected to occur before the end of this month, Lee said.

"This is absolutely a good sign for warming Taiwan-Japan relations," he said.

The name-change announcement came two months after Japan changed the name of its de facto embassy in Taiwan from the Japan Interchange Association to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

The Japanese association was formed in 1972 and functioned as a de facto embassy in Taiwan after Tokyo broke official diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing.

It is headquartered in Tokyo and maintains branch offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung. The Association of Taiwan Japan Relations was promptly formed later in the same year.

The Japanese decision drew criticism from Beijing, which expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the move and called o n Japan to uphold the "one China" policy.

Following the name change of the Japanese association, Taiwan lawmakers called for the Association of Taiwan Japan Relations to change its title as soon as possible to include the countries' names.

No Progress on Some Fronts

Lawmakers on Monday also pushed for changing the name of Taiwan's representative office in Japan so that it includes the word "Taiwan."

The office is currently called Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan. Like most of Taiwan's representative offices overseas, the office's name deliberately avoids the word "Taiwan" or "Republic of China."

Lawmakers also called for a new name for the Coordination Council for North American Affairs (北美事務協調會), which was founded in March 1979 after the U.S. officially recognized Beijing over Taipei in January of that year.

The council, headquartered in Taipei, acts as a liaison office to the American Institute in Taiwan, which represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Asked to comment, Lee said that the ministry had planned to replace the word "Taipei" with "Taiwan" in "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan," but had made little progress.