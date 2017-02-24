Indonesian worker in Taiwan sent back to Jakarta for allegedly joining IS

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An Indonesian woman working in Taiwan was recently deported to Jakarta after being nabbed for allegedly joining the Islamic State (IS), marking the first deportation case of its kind, the Central News Agency (CNA) said Friday.

Kaharudin Ali, director of the immigration bureau at Jakarta International Airport, told the CNA that his bureau picked up a female Indonesian citizen named Tri Astiningsih at the airport as she was sent back from Taiwan aboard flight CI761 on Feb. 22.

This was the first time Taiwan has deported an suspected Indonesian member of IS back to Jakarta, Ali said.

Ali said, Tri, aged 34, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Taiwanese government in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation as she was accused of joining the IS while working in Taiwan.

Under tight escort by Taiwanese police officers, Tri was sent back to Jakarta Airport, where Indonesia dispatched a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team to pick her up. She was then handed over to Indonesia's police headquarters in Depok for interrogation, according to Ali.

Ali also revealed that there were some Indonesian workers in Taiwan suspected of joining the IS, but said that all were under tight surveillance by Taiwanese police.