News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 25, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Indonesian worker in Taiwan sent back to Jakarta for allegedly joining IS
The China Post news staff  February 24, 2017, 11:02 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An Indonesian woman working in Taiwan was recently deported to Jakarta after being nabbed for allegedly joining the Islamic State (IS), marking the first deportation case of its kind, the Central News Agency (CNA) said Friday.

Kaharudin Ali, director of the immigration bureau at Jakarta International Airport, told the CNA that his bureau picked up a female Indonesian citizen named Tri Astiningsih at the airport as she was sent back from Taiwan aboard flight CI761 on Feb. 22.

This was the first time Taiwan has deported an suspected Indonesian member of IS back to Jakarta, Ali said.

Ali said, Tri, aged 34, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Taiwanese government in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation as she was accused of joining the IS while working in Taiwan.

Under tight escort by Taiwanese police officers, Tri was sent back to Jakarta Airport, where Indonesia dispatched a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team to pick her up. She was then handed over to Indonesia's police headquarters in Depok for interrogation, according to Ali.

Ali also revealed that there were some Indonesian workers in Taiwan suspected of joining the IS, but said that all were under tight surveillance by Taiwanese police.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search