Jewish Community, President Tsai Mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In 2005, the United Nations designated Jan. 27, the day on which Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, to commemorate victims of the Holocaust. Six million Jews were killed by the Nazi regime, along with millions of Roma, disabled, and homosexuals.

This year's commemoration in Taiwan was delayed due to the Lunar New Year holiday. In 2016, former President Ma Ying-jeou became the first leader of Taiwan to attend.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day comes amid an increase in anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial throughout the world. A report issued last month by Israel's ministry of diaspora affairs attributed anti-Semitism in Germany to disillusionment over the government's liberal migration policy and the resurgence of the far right. In the U.S., anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses increased 45 percent over 2015 and in the United Kingdom, the Labour Party suspended 50 members for anti-Semitic comments.

In Taiwan, International Holocaust Remembrance Day comes in the aftermath of last December's student parade at Hsinchu Kuang Fu High School, in which students wore Nazi uniforms, waved Nazi flags and used Nazi greetings and salutes. School officials' approval of a Nazi theme for a student event, and local and central government authorities handling of the aftermath -- in which an apology was issued to the governments of Israel and Germany but not Taiwan's Jewish community -- drew criticism from international media.

With the rise in anti-Semitism and other types of discrimination, speeches by Jewish community leaders around the world on International Holocaust Remembrance Day called on people to be vigilant about prejudice on the basis of race, ethnicity, faith or color, and also called on political leaders to take action against these threats.

Taipei Jewish Center Chairman Ross Darrell Feingold said: "Taiwan's Jewish community is grateful that the government recognizes the importance of Holocaust remembrance and education. We hope International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Taiwan helps educators and the public better understand the tragedy of the Holocaust and that there is a growing community of Jewish people who live long term in Taiwan who are able to share their knowledge about the Holocaust and the Jewish religion."