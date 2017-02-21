MOFA blasts Spain decision to extradite suspects to Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu (吳志中) on Monday summoned Spain's representative to Taiwan to protest a decision to extradite more than 200 Taiwanese criminal suspects to mainland China.

Wu summoned Jose Luis Echaniz Cobas, director general of Spanish Chamber of Commerce, which represents Spain's interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties, to reiterate Taiwan's condemnation of the Spanish government's decision to agree to extradite 269 Taiwanese and Chinese nationals to China over their alleged involvement in telecoms fraud.

The decision to extradite the 200-odd Taiwanese suspects to mainland China undermined the interests of the Taiwanese people and had defied the "principle of nationality" as well as ignored the will of the suspects, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

MOFA called on Spain not to send the Taiwanese nationals to China until related legal proceedings were first completed in the European country.

Wu first summoned Cobas over the matter last December, not long after the arrest of the suspects in Spain.

According to Taiwan's representative office in Spain, Taiwan has so far met with 218 Republic of China nationals allegedly involved in the case.

There could be more Taiwanese sent by Spain to China, as some of the suspects refused visits from Taiwanese diplomats, the office said.

Despite the decision made by the Spanish government to extradite the suspects to mainland China, the order still requires the approval of Spain's courts, the office said. A Spanish court is scheduled to make a decision sometime next month.

A source close to the matter told The China Post that the crackdown on the alleged fraud ring last December was a collaboration between Chinese and Spanish police.

Spain does not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan and signed an extradition treaty with China in 2005.