Taiwan surgeons serve low-income Panamanians

Panama City -- Cathay General Hospital's medical team successfully completed three total knee joint replacements (TKR) for low-income patients at San Miguel Arcangel Hospital in Panama on Tuesday.

The nine-person team, which includes three orthopedic surgeons, is currently in Panama on a nine-day medical mission to provide free TKRs to 15 low-income people in the country.

The surgeries began at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the local hospital and the first to receive the replacements were two women and one man, aged 70, 71 and 76.

A representative from the Taiwanese embassy in Panama chaperoning the medical team said each surgery averaged about 1.5 hours.

Speaking exclusively to The China Post, the team's spokesperson and registered nurse Chen Yi-ju (陳怡如) said this medical mission was a collaboration between Cathay General and Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to provide the hospital's unique medical expertise and knowhow to Panama.

While in the past, Cathay General's medical teams had completed these pro bono surgeries and procedures abroad on their own, the partnering San Miguel Arcangel Hospital in Panama insisted that their staff members participate in the operating room as well, Chen continued.

Cathay General has entrusted all post-operation duties to San Miguel Arcangel Hospital, the team said, with the typical recovery time for a TKR being about three months.

During this time, the patient will engage in physical therapy that exercises the joint to recover its full range of motion, orthopedic surgeon Deng Hsiu-gwo (鄧修國) said.

Making the Mission a Reality

This medical mission has been nearly a year in the making, and, according to the Cathay General team, it would not have been possible without Taiwan's ambassador to Panama Liu Der-li (劉德立).

Liu is the one who conceptualized and pitched the idea to MOFA and recruited both Cathay General and San Miguel Arcangel Hospital for the pro bono medical mission.