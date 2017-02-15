Uighur activist cancels Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uighur activist Rebiya Kadeer has decided to back out from accepting an invitation to visit Taiwan in March, a pro-Taiwan independence opposition party said on Tuesday, citing obstruction of "certain people."

The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU, 台聯), which had previously announced Rebiya acceptance of the party's invitation in January, said the party was disappointed to learn that the international human rights activist decided to cancel her planned visit to the country.

The TSU said the party learned the news on Monday, when the party chairman Liu I-te (劉一德) and TSU Department of Organization director Chang Chao-lin (張兆林) met with Rebiya in Tokyo to discuss the details of her visit.

During the meeting, the activist told the pair that she would need to think twice before visiting Taiwan, TSU said in a released statement.

The TSU said Rebiya's decision to back out from her Taiwan trip was made after she met with "certain people" who told her that it is "not the right time" to visit the country.

The TSU issued a strong protest and condemned those who "deliberately obstruct" the international human right activist's Taiwan trip.

The party, however, did not disclose the identities of those people it claimed had suggested Rebiya call off the trip.

The TSU said it fully respected Rebiya's decision to suspend the trip but stressed that it would continue to invite her and other activists from China to visit the country in the future.

DPP's Dilemma

Rebiya's decision means the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government can breathe a sigh of relief.

The party had faced a dilemma given that an approval of the visit would have angered China, while a rejection would trigger criticism from the pro-independence camp in Taiwan.

Rebiya is considered by the Chinese government a Uighur separatist who has colluded with terrorists and endangered state security.

Rebiya was denied entry into the Republic of China in 2009, during previous Kuomintang (KMT) administration of ex-president Ma Ying-jeou. The then-government cited "national security" as the reason for the rejection.

Jiang Yi-hua, then minister of the interior, said Rebiya's organization maintained close relations with the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the U.N.

The then-KMT government's rejection of the activist' visa application was heavily criticized by then-opposition DPP, who accused the KMT of doing so to please mainland China.