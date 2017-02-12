Taiwanese tourist critical after HK attack

HONG KONG -- A Taiwanese woman remained in critical condition Friday after she suffered from smoke inhalation and multiple burns during a Hong Kong metro "arson attack," a Hong Kong official said.

Mattew Cheung Kin-chung (張建宗), Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, made the remarks when he explained the conditions of the 18 people injured, including three seriously, in the incident.

Except for the Taiwanese woman, all of the injured are Hong Kong local residents. Cheung said that the Taiwanese woman, identified by Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) only by her surname Chang (張), aged 38, is in critical condition and could not communicate with others.

Doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she is being treated said she suffered burns to 20 percent of her body, including her face, one hand and legs.

Doctors said it is not appropriate for her to be sent back to Taiwan for continued treatment until she could breathe on her own.

Family members of the woman are scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong in the afternoon to visit her, and officials working in Taiwan's representative office there, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong, visited the woman Friday night after the incident and are ready to provide all necessary assistance.

According to the RTHK, a train carriage was engulfed in fire at Tsim Sha Tsui station in Hong Kong's metro system at 7:15 p.m. Friday and some passengers were burned while others suffered from smoke inhalation.