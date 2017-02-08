Citing 'one China' policy, Cambodia bans ROC flags

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Cambodia's prime minister said Saturday his country welcomed investment from Taiwan — but warned that the flying of the Republic of China (R.O.C.) flag would not be tolerated.

In a speech to the Cambodian-Chinese Association on Saturday, Hun Sen encouraged people from Taiwan to set up shop in Cambodia, but added that his government would not allow the R.O.C. flag to be raised in the country as Taiwan was "simply a province of China."

Asked to comment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswomen Eleanor Wang said in Taipei that the ministry had no comment on the Cambodian leader's remarks, adding that the country was always open to peaceful exchanges with neighboring countries.

"As a sovereign state, the R.O.C. is devoted to maintaining regional peace and in building friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation with Asia Pacific countries, including Cambodia," Wang said.

Asked if the Hun Sen's administration's adherence to the "one China" policy was the reason behind Taiwan's lack of a representative office in Cambodia, Wang again said MOFA had no comment on the matter.

The spokeswoman said Taiwan's representative office in nearby Ho Chi Minh City was responsible for offering assistance to Taiwanese businessmen and visitors in Cambodia.

Taiwan operated a representative office in Phnom Penh for a brief two-year period between 1995 and 1997.

A source close to the matter told The China Post that Cambodia had always been a strongly supportive of the Chinese government, saying that the Cambodian prime minister's comments were just another means of showing goodwill to Beijing.

No Representative Office

This is not the first time Cambodian dictator Sen has expressed his support for China.

Taiwan's semi-official Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) had previously announced in 2014 that it had received approval from the Cambodian government to open a trade center in Phnom Penh.

The project, however, was later rejected by Hun Sen, who emphasized that the project was not compatible with the Kingdom's long-standing adherence to "one China."

Asked to comment, ruling lawmakers said the latest incident again exposed Taiwan's diplomatic isolation internationally. Opposition lawmakers however, called on the ruling administration to improve cross-strait relations to avoid similar incidents in the future.