Gov't response to Japan Diaoyutai claims 'spineless'

By James Lo -- The Kuomintang (KMT) branded the government "spineless" over its response to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis' support for Japan's claims to the disputed Diaoyutai Islands.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Monday criticized President Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwan's Representative to Japan, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) for failing to issue a stronger rebuke of Mattis's declaration that the Diaoyutai Islands were a Japanese territory.

Mattis said Washington recognized Tokyo's administration over the Senkakus -- the Japanese name for the Diaoyutais -- as dictated by Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty, during a visit to Japan Saturday.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a response on Sunday that reiterated Taiwan's ownership of the islands, the KMT held a press conference yesterday to criticize the president and Hsieh for not lodging a stronger protest.

Tang Te-ming (唐德明) and Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦), deputy directors of the opposition party's culture and communications committee, said the KMT was disappointed and upset by the president and Hsieh.

Tang said the U.S. had "practically agreed with Japan's claim of dominion" over the Diaoyutais.

He added that the lack of a response from the Presidential Office was very "disappointing and upsetting."

Tang suggested that Tsai had declined to make a firm statement of Taiwan's ownership of the islands because she had made a deal with Japan.

Hu negatively contrasted the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) response to the ownership dispute with that of former President Ma Ying-jeou's administration.

After former U.S. President Barack Obama supported Japan's claims in 2014, then-Foreign Minister David Lin's (林永樂) issued an immediate rebuke.

Hu called Tsai and Hsieh "spineless," saying they should apologize to the nation for their lack of courage and for defaming Taiwan.

In response to the criticism, DPP spokesman David Huang (黃適卓) said DPP had already reiterated Taiwan's position in the ownership of the Diaoyutais through MOFA, Huang added, saying that the government's response would guarantee a peaceful resolution to the ongoing dispute over the East China Sea.