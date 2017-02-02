Elder statesman woos France with puppets

By Joseph Yeh -- You may not have heard of the name Michel Ching-long Lu (呂慶龍) but you may have seen a short clip that went viral over the internet in which Taiwan's top envoy to France was seen promoting his country to French audiences with traditional glove puppets.

The three-minute video clip showed Lu performing a puppet show in fluent French at the Oscars d'ille et vilaine 2015, promoting direct flights from Paris to Taipei and emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two nations. Lu also sang a Taiwanese song, earning a burst of applause.

The clip has since garnered more than 860,000 views at YouTube, displaying how a Taiwanese diplomat managed to break the nation's diplomatic isolation on the world stage with creativity and humor.

"Glove puppetry show is my way of attracting the attention of my audiences so that those who would fall asleep during my address would immediate wake up," Lu told The China Post during a recent interview.

The 70-year-old ex-envoy said he was not an expert in glove puppetry, but he said that the traditional Taiwanese art form was the best way to draw others' attention during his speeches, especially French people, who were open to different cultures.

Lu said once he got people's attention, he could freely introduce Taiwanese culture, its world renowned high tech industry and the international strength of its booming businesses so that those listeners would be more familiar with his country.

A seasoned diplomat with more than 40 years of experience in diplomacy before his retirement in late 2015, Lu had been posted in Paris for 14 years during his diplomatic career.

Street Named after Lu

Highly popular in France, Lu has twice been given honorary citizenship in the country.

In fact, he was so popular that in 2013, a town in suburban Paris, Bussy Saint-Georges, had named a street after him, "Alle Michel Ching-long Lu," a move that is believed to be the first of its kind in France.

Speaking of his accomplishments, Lu said that the honor belonged to the hard work of all of his colleagues in the R.O.C. foreign service, given Taiwan's diplomatic isolation amid Chinese oppression in the world stage.

He said that even though most of the world ignored the existence of Taiwan, he continued to do his best in France to promote the country despite the lack of official ties.

"My profession is to promote Taiwan and expanding Taiwan-France relations with my creative methods," he said, adding that anyone could do their part in helping to promote Taiwan.

Even after his retirement, Lu said he continued to give speeches across the island to share his enthusiasm and the rich experiences he had during his long diplomatic career.

Lu recalled that during a previous speech in a local high school, one of the students came to him after his address and said that he was inspired by Lu's speech and that he wanted to become a diplomat in the future.

"I was extremely touched since I think there is new hope for Taiwan as more brave young people are willing to join foreign service," he added.