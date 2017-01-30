Taiwan envoy to US reassures on ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's representative to the U.S. Stanley Kao (高碩泰) gave reassurance about the stability of Taiwan-U.S. ties during a Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Kao's statement was made in a speech during a Lunar New Year parade customarily held at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Washington, D.C.

In his speech, Kao said the two countries had enjoyed, and would continue to enjoy, a long friendship built on shared morals that were mutually constructive.

Such benefits and morals included the definition of democracy, human rights and freedoms of speech, press and religion, as well as exchanges in business, trade, culture, education, tourism, sports and technology, Kao said.

The representative of Taiwan went on to affirm the bond between the nations, stating that as a small country with enough international impact that it could not be overlooked by the rest of the world, Taiwan and the U.S. were naturally allies and would both continue to grow together as partners.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., also attended the Lunar New Year celebration.