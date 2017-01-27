German Institute director's statement on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day

The following is the speech from the Director General of the German Institute, Martin Eberts, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on Jan. 27.

"The past is never simply the past. It always has something to say to us; it tells us the paths to take and the paths not to take." These are words which Benedict XVI — the Pope from Germany — used, when he spoke during a commemorative ceremony at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 2006. It was at the site of unspeakable mass crimes, at a place which was the dark center of the Holocaust. The name Auschwitz will forever be standing for the most horrific acts of cruelty; it is a stark reminder, how deep humankind can fall, and how quickly the thin crust of civilization can break, giving way to the forces of evil.

For myself and for all my fellow countrymen, it is a painful but important exercise to learn more about the history of the Holocaust and the developments which paved the way to it. But it is by no means something exclusively limited to German and European history; the mere size and very character of these crimes make them a universal challenge to mankind. It is also an exercise, which every generation has to go through again. If we don't learn from history, ere are doomed to repeat it.

Remembering and studying the Holocaust is a humbling experience; we understand how strong the forces of evil are in our world, and that they can hide right in our hearts and inside our communities. Civilization is a precious thing, but it depends on values and attitudes, which cannot be secured by constitutions and laws alone. Maintaining them depends on effort and empathy, on dedication and sacrifice of a multitude of people in any society. In our everyday lives, we usually feel pretty secure — especially, if we are so lucky as to live in peaceful times, and in a free country. But even so, we must not take freedom and respect for Human Rights in our societies for granted. If we start doing so, we will not be able to identify the signs of evil in time. Remembering the past can make us humble, and thankful, ready to defend our values — even if it is only with the little influence we may personally have.