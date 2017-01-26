MOFA thanks two remaining African allies support

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday thanked the nation's two remaining diplomatic allies in Africa for their strong support, despite Beijing's attempts to woo them with money.

MOFA spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said the R.O.C.'s diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso and Swaziland have both remained strong and stable.

The cordial relationships are exemplified by frequent visits of high-level officials from the two countries to Taiwan, she noted.

Also, bilateral cooperation projects are being carried out smoothly as planned, she added.

Wang's comments came after a foreign media report earlier in the day which quoted senior government officials from Burkina Faso and Swaziland as saying they would continue their diplomatic recognition to Taipei.

The Bloomberg report quoted Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry as saying that his country wouldn't cut relations with Taiwan despite people and companies with links to China offering astronomical amounts of money in return for recognition of the One-China principle.

"We get outrageous proposals telling us, 'if you sign with Beijing we'll offer you US$50 billion or even more,'" Barry said in an interview in the capital, Ouagadougou. "Taiwan is our friend and our partner. We're happy and we see no reason to reconsider the relationship."

Meanwhile, Swaziland also stressed that its relationship with Taiwan is based on mutual interest, not on money and it has no plans to change its approach.

"We're very happy with our relationship and intend to maintain it for a very long time because our friendship is based on our national interests and not on the size of Taiwan's wallet," Swaziland government spokesman Percy Simelane told Bloomberg.

Taiwan provides doctors to health facilities across the southern African nation, shares agricultural expertise and offers university scholarships, the spokesman added.

The reassuring words from the two African allies were released after West African island nation Sao Tome and Principe decided to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing last month, after the Chinese side promised large sum of loans to the country.

The decision from Sao Tome — which comes after a period of intense public courting of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies by China — has further heightened concerns over rising cross-strait tensions.

Sao Tome is the first country to sever ties with Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in May, leaving Taiwan with just 21 allies.