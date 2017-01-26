More Korean victims come forward

More suspected sexual assaults involving Korean tourists have been reported following the arrest of a taxi driver in Taipei for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman from South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

Yonhap News cited an unnamed South Korean foreign ministry official as saying seven additional suspected sexual assault cases involving eight Korean women have been reported in Taiwan.

The eight women were reported to the Korean Mission in Taipei during Jan. 16-18, following the arrest of the taxi driver, the South Korean news agency cited the ministry official as saying.

The taxi driver, identified only by his surname Chan, is suspected of first drugging the women before sexually assaulting them.

All victims are said to have used the same taxi service for foreign tourists and lost consciousness inside the cab after drinking a beverage given to them by their driver, the Yonhap News cited its sources as saying.

"None of the victims remember what happened to them while they were unconscious," the source was cited as saying. "They, however, did not report any financial loss."

Of the eight additional victims, seven visited Taiwan last year, while the last one traveled there in January, the news agency said, adding the authorities in Taiwan have launched a probe into the additional cases.

It has not been confirmed whether they used the cab driven by the same driver that was reported in the first case that triggered the investigation, Yonhap News said.

The ministry official said that Taiwanese authorities promised to let the Korean government know the results of its investigation as soon as they have more details, according to Yonhap News.

South Korea's foreign ministry on Jan. 23 summoned Taipei's representative in Seoul to lodge a protest over the alleged sexual assaults, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

South Korea demanded Taiwan "severely punish" the suspect and come up with measures to prevent a repeat of such crimes, the CNA said.