Seafarer's death highlights interpreter shortage

By Stephanie Chao -- "It is difficult to leave this place ... I'm often insulted by the captain, too. Here is a victim of violence on this ship," Indonesian seafarer Mualip said in his recorded video of fellow seafarer Supriyanto, who is shown sitting dazed on deck of a ship that left Pingtung's Dong Gang harbor in May.

In his narration, Mualip describes Supriyanto as having been beaten by crew members on the ship before recording the video. Supriyanto was sporting swelling and bruising on his face. "Thank you, Supriyanto. I hope you will recover soon," Mualip said.

It would be one of the last glimpses of Supriyanto's visage. In another video, he was shown on the brink of death in late August.

With the 580,000 foreign blue-collar workers living in Taiwan (as of 2015, the Interior Ministry's figures showed there were approximately 630,000 foreigners in total) and a vast number of foreign spouses, with those coming from Southeast Asia making up almost 90 percent (149,213 out of 165,902), one would assume that Taiwan would have already set up a comprehensive system to address the needs of this vast population.

A recent probe into the case of Supriyanto's death suggests otherwise.

In November 2015, the Pingtung District Prosecutors' Office deemed the death of Supriyanto, who died onboard a fishing vessel in August, an accident. Prosecutors found that he died from illness caused by an untreated knee wound after falling from an elevated point on the ship while hanging clothes.

However, the prosecutors office did not completely close the case. Prompted by petitions from non-government organizations upholding seafarers' rights, who found details of the case and Supriyanto's death suspicious, the Control Yuan ombudsman Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) relaunched investigations into the case last December.

Misinterpretation or Lack of Interpretation?

Wang found critical evidence in the case — three videos of Supriyanto recorded by Mualip — to be controversial. After bringing in an interpreter who was familiar with Supriyanto's language, a dialect of Javanese, the Control Yuan revealed that his statement in the video vastly differed from the translation recorded by the prosecutors' office.

A factor neglected by prosecutors was misinterpretation of the videos: the two interpreters brought in by the prosecutors' office in charge of the court translation did not understand Supriyanto and Mualip's language and could not translate vital parts of the former's statement, revealing that he had been beaten by crew members as well as the boat's Taiwanese captain.

The Control Yuan's probe concluded that the captain's negligence in providing medical assistance to treat Supriyanto's wounds had resulted in his death, as well as government negligence in overseeing foreign seafarers' working rights and the working environment by the Executive Yuan's Council of Agriculture and the Fisheries Agency.

The Pingtung Prosecutors' Office, prompted by Wang's report, has relaunched a probe into Supriyanto's case.

The Nuances of Language

Supriyanto's death refocused attention upon the poor working conditions of foreign fishermen, who are not fully protected by Taiwan's labor laws. However, his case also turned attention to an overlooked factor, equally important to bringing about more equal treatment in court for blue-collar foreign workers or foreign spouses in Taiwan: language.