Official optimistic on effect of Trump presidency for Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Amid global uncertainty over the presidency of Donald Trump, a top government official here expressed optimism regarding bilateral relations Friday, noting that many members of Trump's team were friendly toward

Taiwan.

A senior official who preferred to stay anonymous told local media that the R.O.C. government was optimistic regarding relations with the Trump administration, even as the new president could bring uncertainty and possible dramatic changes to U.S.-Taiwan relations.

The source said that although Trump had some innovative ideas, the U.S. president could not make the decision on cross-strait relations by himself, as a consensus must be reached within the American society.

A government is a team and many members of Trump's camp are close to Taiwan, the source said. The Republican Party has been traditionally seen as more pro-Taiwan and anti-China, the source said.

"Therefore we can optimistically expect that the new Trump administration and congress would be quite friendly toward Taiwan."

Trump's Republican party also enjoys a majority in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

But the source noted that government is still waiting for the new U.S. administration to announce a clear picture of its foreign and cross-strait policy.

Bear Taiwan

in Mind

The source added that with many Trump team members' familiarity and friendliness toward Taiwan, the government hoped that the U.S. could "bear Taiwan in mind" when it negotiated with Chinese counterparts on various issues and to make sure Taiwan's interests were protected during the process.

The government will, however, stay in high alert with the new U.S. administration, the source said.

The appointment of several senior members of Trump's new administration are widely seen as good news for Taiwan by the government.

Reince Priebus, Trump's chief of staff, met with President Tsai Ing-wen prior to her election.

Trump's naming of China-hawk Peter Navarro to lead a newly created White House council on trade is also seen as another sign that he intends to shake up relations with China.

The University of California-Irvine professor, who advised Trump during the campaign, has sharply criticized China's economic and military policies in books and videos.

In a July 19, 2016 article published in the National Interest magazine, Navarro said that, "America can't dump

Taiwan."