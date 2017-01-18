Gov't denies paying for president's US reception

Taiwan's government denied allegations that it had covered the cost of President Tsai Ing-wen's high-profile welcome during her stopover last week in San Francisco, where she was escorted by police on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

During a San Francisco transit last Saturday after a weeklong Central America trip, Tsai was escorted by 60 police officers on Harley-Davidson bikes on her way to visit Twitter's headquarters.

The bikes were part of Tsai's high-level reception in the U.S., according to Taiwan's government.

But in the end, the cost of the U.S. police motorcade could fall to Taiwanese taxpayers, according to former Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Chih-chiang (羅智強) and ex-Kuomintang lawmaker Lin Yu-fang (林郁方).

The pair has alleged that Taiwan's government had paid for Tsai's high-level welcome in San Francisco.

Asked for comment, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said that the police escort had been arranged by the U.S. side based on the principles of safety, comfort, convenience and dignity of the traveler.

It has been a long-standing practice for police motorcades to assist with the transporting of Taiwanese presidents who transit on American soil, and this reception is enabled by coordination between Taiwan's representative offices in the U.S. and the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, she said.

Wang said that during President Tsai's recent stopovers in Houston and San Francisco, local police forces arranged for motorcycle escort to ensure that Tsai's visit was safe and smooth.

"Taiwan's side did not pay for such arrangements," she said.

Taiwan's government thanks the U.S. for high-level reception that shows it had placed a high level of importance on the president's visit, a mark of strong cordial ties between the two countries, according to Wang.

Tsai arrived back in Taipei late Sunday after visiting four of Taiwan's 21 diplomatic allies, namely Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador.

The president also made a transit stop in Houston on Jan. 7 en route to Central America and another in San Francisco after concluding the official part of her visit in San Salvador Friday.

According to Taiwanese lawmakers in Tsai's delegation, Houston sent 17 Harley-Davidson bikes to open the way for President Tsai.

It was Tsai's second overseas trip as president since she came to office on May 20, 2016.