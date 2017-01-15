Tsai wraps up tour of allies

SAN SALVADOR -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said while in El Salvador on Friday that Taiwan will shift away from one-way assistance to its diplomatic allies to a two-way model of bilateral cooperation to help their economic and social development.

At a breakfast with Taiwanese reporters traveling with her, Tsai said Taiwan should think about promoting diplomacy in new ways, including focusing on bilateral cooperation rather than simply providing aid to allies.

The president said that on her tour of four of Taiwan's diplomatic allies, which ended in El Salvador, she found that the countries are hoping to boost their economic development following a long period of political

turmoil.

The Central American countries are also making an effort to improve infrastructure, education and public health, she said, noting that Honduras has sent many delegations to learn more about Taiwan's national health insurance program and other social welfare systems.

Bilateral cooperation should also entail strengthening bilateral trade and expanding market presences, Tsai said, after concluding during her visit that promoting cooperation in a market-oriented direction can create mutually beneficial results.

New Opportunities

There may be opportunities for cooperation between Taiwan and its Central and South American allies, for example, in taking advantage of the South and Central American, North American and Asian markets, the president said.

The visit was Tsai's second overseas trip since she took office in May 2016. She visited Panama and Paraguay last June.

At Friday's breakfast, Tsai said that after the two visits, her government will propose a new trade policy for the region in an effort to base bilateral diplomatic ties on stronger trade exchanges.