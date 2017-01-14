Delegation to head for Trump inauguration

President Tsai Ing-wen urged former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫) to "congratulate, express thanks and make bilateral exchanges" to Donald Trump when he leads Taiwan's delegation to the incoming U.S. president's inauguration, Yu said Friday.

Yu said Tsai had met him prior to her trip to Central American allies, reminding him to be "in a delightful mood."

She had also told him, he said, to extend congratulations to Trump and express gratitude to the U.S. for the congress passing the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act — a bill Barack Obama had signed that would allow for exchanges between senior military officers — and the Six Assurances that pushed U.S.-Taiwan relations forward.

Yu cited Tsai as saying many retired officials and think-tank researchers agreed Taiwan and the U.S. were on good terms like never before.

The president, Ye added, urged him to express Taiwan's sincere gratitude to the United States.

Yu, a senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member who also served as secretary-general of the Presidential Office under President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), will lead an 11-member delegation including lawmakers from across the political spectrum to the Jan. 20 inauguration.

The delegation is scheduled to depart on Jan. 16.

Yu said they are scheduled to meet U.S. politicians, visit thank tanks and capital hill, and attend a banquet to meet Taiwanese expatriates.

The delegation will include Yu's wife Yang Bao-yu (楊寶玉); Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍); Chiayi County Magistrate Chang Hua-kuan (張花冠); National Security Council adviser Tung Chen-yuan (童振源); DPP lawmaker Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃); Kuomintang lawmakers Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲), Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) and Lin Wei-chou (林為洲); lawmaker Freddy Lim (林昶佐) of the New Power Party; and Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) from the People First Party.