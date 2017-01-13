China loan 'prompted latest Nigerian move'

By Joseph Yeh -- Nigeria's recent demand that Taiwan move its trade office out of the African country's capital city was made in hopes of securing a US$20 billion loan from China, a ruling lawmaker said Thursday.

Quoting unidentified sources close to the matter, Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) told reporters that the Nigerian government's move was among several it had made in hopes of currying favor with Beijing.

Nigeria was also seeking Chinese help in getting a spot as a nonpermanent member on the U.N. Security Council — a role it previously served from 2014 to 2015.

Telling Taipei to move its trade office from the capital Abuja to Nigeria's largest city Lagos was part of efforts to demonstrate adherence to the "one China" policy, Tsai said.

He also displayed a document dated December 2016 and purportedly from Nigerian's Foreign Ministry that stated that the country should not use the term "Republic of China (Taiwan)" in any official communications.

"All official and private trips by government officials to Taiwan must be cleared with the secretary to the government," the documents says.

The document, signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal, also states that Nigeria was reviewing a memorandum of understanding signed with Taiwan in 1990 to set up trade office in each country in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Tsai urged Ministry of Foreign Affairs to stay on high alert, warning that Beijing could use similar methods of loans and diplomatic support to lure away Taiwan's two remaining allies in Africa, namely Swaziland and Burkina Faso.